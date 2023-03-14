Sunny and mild Tuesday

EXTENDED: Increasing clouds and warm temperatures ahead for Wednesday with highs in the 60s and 70s. We'll see periods of heavy snow in the mountains during the day Wednesday. Overnight we'll see rain showers... before a cold front arrives dropping snow levels across the region. Accumulations at this time look to be pretty light here in Colorado Springs... with better accumulations south and west of Pueblo. Temperatures will be much colder Thursday and Friday with highs in the 30s and 40s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild overnight with morning lows in the mid-30s.

TODAY: Plentiful sunshine and temperatures warming into the low and mid-60s today with light winds.

Sunny skies and warmer temperatures ahead the next couple of day before colder air returns.

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.