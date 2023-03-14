Sunny and mild Tuesday
Sunny skies and warmer temperatures ahead the next couple of day before colder air returns.
TODAY: Plentiful sunshine and temperatures warming into the low and mid-60s today with light winds.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild overnight with morning lows in the mid-30s.
EXTENDED: Increasing clouds and warm temperatures ahead for Wednesday with highs in the 60s and 70s. We'll see periods of heavy snow in the mountains during the day Wednesday. Overnight we'll see rain showers... before a cold front arrives dropping snow levels across the region. Accumulations at this time look to be pretty light here in Colorado Springs... with better accumulations south and west of Pueblo. Temperatures will be much colder Thursday and Friday with highs in the 30s and 40s.