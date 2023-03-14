Michigan Senate votes to repeal 2012 law restricting unions

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Senate has approved legislation to repeal the state’s “right-to-work” law, further advancing one of Democrats’ top legislative goals since taking control of the state government this year. The final package will still need to be approved by the state House, which approved similar legislation last week, before it can be sent to Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who has indicated that she plans to sign the legislation. Repealing the law in Michigan would deliver a much needed victory in the region for unions after Wisconsin and Indiana passed their own “right-to-work” laws over the past decade.

