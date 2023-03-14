2 ‘The Voice of Holland’ ex-stars face sex offense charges

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Prosecutors say that two former stars of “The Voice of Holland” will be charged with sex offenses linked to the once-popular Dutch talent show. A case was dropped against a third man for lack of evidence. The show was taken off the air more than a year ago after a sexual misconduct scandal hit the TV ratings juggernaut in one of the most serious #MeToo reckonings to hit the Dutch entertainment world. Prosecutors said Tuesday that a 41-year-old man will be prosecuted for sexual offenses with three women in 2014 and 2018. One of the cases is linked to “The Voice of Holland.” Prosecutors say a 51-year-old man also will be prosecuted for an alleged 2018 sexual offense linked to the show.

