Russia: 60-day extension of wartime grain deal acceptable
By JAMEY KEATEN and KARL RITTER
Associated Press
GENEVA (AP) — A Russian delegation at talks with senior U.N. officials says Moscow is ready to accept an extension to a grain export deal that has helped bring down global food prices amid the war with Ukraine. But it said it would accept only a 60-day extension as the Kremlin holds out for changes to how the arrangement is working. The United Nations and Turkey brokered a deal between the two warring countries in July that allows Ukraine to ship food and fertilizer from three of its Black Sea ports. The 120-day agreement, which helped take some of the sting out of rising global food prices, was renewed last November. That extension expires on Saturday.