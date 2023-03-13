Ex-Haiti mayor accused of killing, torture faces civil trial

BOSTON (AP) — The former mayor of a small Haitain town accused of terrorizing his political opponents is heading to trial in federal court in Boston. The case that starts Monday highlights the violent nature of the nation’s politics. The suit filed against Jean Morose Viliena, who now lives in Massachusetts, was filed on behalf of three Haitian men who allege they or their relatives were violently persecuted by Viliena and his associates and includes claims of killing, torture and arson. Viliena, who was the mayor of Les Irois, on the westernmost tip of Haiti, has denied the allegations in court filings.

