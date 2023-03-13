City of Colorado Springs considers representing firefighter in wrongful death suit

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, the Colorado Springs City Council is set to hear from a committee regarding a wrongful death suit against the city and a firefighter.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, on Oct. 16, 2023, a brush truck responding to a fire in a tree stump hit and killed a woman.

The firefighter with the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) who was driving the brush truck was identified as Wesley Cosgrove.

The family of the victim, identified as Margaret Miller, has now brought a lawsuit against Cosgrove and the City of Colorado Springs.

According to Monday's Work Session meeting agenda, the Civil Action Investigation Committee recommended that the City represent Cosgrove, as required by the Colorado Governmental Immunity Act. The agenda states, "the Firefighter was acting in the course and scope of his employment and was acting in good faith. As usual, it is recommended that the City reserve the right not to pay any award of punitive damages."

Watch the City Council work session below: