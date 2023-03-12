Skip to Content
today at 9:29 AM
Published 9:38 AM

Pueblo police asking for helping finding murder suspect, ‘armed and dangerous’

PPD

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a second murder suspect in connection to death that happened back on Mar. 4.

Police said they are looking for 20-year-old Mario Valenzuela.

Detectives obtained a warrant for first degree murder for a shooting that occurred in the 400 block of South Santa Fe Avenue back on Mar. 4.

Police said Valenzuela should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you see Valenzuela, PPD said not to approach him, and immediately contact police.

If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.

Riley Carroll

Riley is a weekend anchor and reporter for KRDO. Learn more about her here.

