Iraqi PM promises action to tackle crippling climate change

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s prime minister has promised sweeping measures to tackle climate change, which has affected millions across the country. Those include plans to meet a third of the country’s electricity demands using renewable energy. Climate change for years has compounded the country’s woes. Drought and increased water salinity have destroyed crops, animals and farms and dried up entire bodies of water. Crowds of residents rushed to the hospital due to respiratory illnesses caused by rampant sandstorms. Climate change has also played a role in Iraq’s ongoing struggle to combat cholera. Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani said Sunday in a speech to open the Iraq Climate Conference that the Iraqi government is working on a national plan.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.