Syria hopes Iran-Saudi agreement will ease regional tension

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syria has welcomed the agreement reached between Iran and Saudi Arabia to reestablish diplomatic relations saying it will lead to more stability in the region. Iran has been a main backer of President Bashar Assad’s government while Saudi Arabia supports opposition fighters trying to remove him from power. Syria’s Foreign Ministry welcomed the agreement in a statement Saturday calling it an important step that will lead to strengthening security and stability in the region. The Beijing-negotiated deal reached Friday represents a major diplomatic victory for the Chinese as Gulf Arab states perceive the United States to be slowly withdrawing from the wider Middle East.

By ALBERT AJI and BASSEM MROUE Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.