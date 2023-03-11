Red-tailed hawk released in Durango after rehabilitation

DURANGO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A red-tailed hawk is back in the wild after being hit by a car and rehabilitated.

Rangers in Colorado Parks and Wildlife's southwest region said they picked up the hawk after it was hit by a car in August. It had a number of injuries, including a broken wing that needed to be pinned back together.

(CPW)

Rangers said they could have released the hawk early but they kept him a little bit longer to teach a golden eagle how to hunt.

At the time, the eagle wasn't catching his own food, so the hawk taught him how to catch prey.

(CPW)

The red-tailed hawk has now been released back into the wild in Durango.