Police officer in hospital after being bitten by dog while executing warrant

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- A Colorado Springs police officer is in the hospital after a dog bit them, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said.

A CSPD spokesperson says that officers were executing a search warrant at a home near the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training center.

Police officers were helping animal control serve a search warrant for a dog, when a dog bit the police officer, according to CSPD.

A KRDO crew at the scene says officers were armed with riot shields and assault rifles, with a k-9 unit ready to go in.

Another officer at the scene said the police officer was taken to the hospital for minor injuries, while police say the dog was killed.

Police did not say how the dog died.