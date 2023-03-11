Indonesia’s Merapi volcano spews hot clouds in new eruption

MOUNT MERAPI, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s Mount Merapi has erupted with avalanches of searing gas clouds and lava, forcing authorities to halt tourism and mining activities on the slopes of the country’s most active volcano. Merapi, on the densely populated island of Java, unleashed clouds of hot ash and a mixture of rock, lava and gas that traveled up to 4 miles down its slopes. The eruption on Saturday blocked out the sun and blanketed several villages with falling ash. No casualties have been reported. It was Merapi’s biggest lava flow since authorities raised the alert level to the second-highest in November 2020.

