Partly cloudy, warm, and breezy today

3-10 HIGHS

A mixture of sun and clouds Friday, with cooler temperatures and a chance for showers Saturday.

TODAY: Mild with above average temperatures ahead for your Friday afternoon. High temperatures will range from the low-60s to the low-70s. We'll see increasing clouds this evening.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and mild overnight. Morning lows Saturday will drop into upper-30s and low-40s. In the mountains, snow will be heavy at times overnight.

EXTENDED: Mainly cloudy and mild Saturday afternoon with highs 50s and 60s. We will see scattered rain showers and even an isolated thunderstorm possible Saturday afternoon. The second half of the weekend will be much cooler with highs in the 40s on Sunday with the chance for a few snow showers early in the morning.

