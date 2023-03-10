Killing of Maryland high schooler solved 52 years later

MILLERSVILLE, Md. (AP) — Law enforcement officials have announced that they identified a suspect in the 1970 killing of Pamela Conyers, a Maryland high school student who disappeared from a suburban shopping mall outside Baltimore. She was later found strangled to death in a wooded area. Police announced Friday that detectives identified Forrest Clyde Williams III using DNA technology and genetics research. Anne Arundel County police officials say Williams died in 2018 of natural causes. Officials say they found no evidence Conyers knew her accused killer. Williams had a sparse criminal history and spent most of his life in Virginia.

