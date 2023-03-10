Kenya jails 7 foreigners for life over drug trafficking

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Six Pakistanis and one Iranian national who were found guilty of trying to smuggle heroin to Kenya’s coastal city of Mombasa via the Indian Ocean have been sentenced to life in prison. The foreigners have been in custody since 2014 when they were arrested and charged with trafficking heroin worth 1.3 billion Kenya shillings ($10 million). The Mombasa court said Friday that each of the convicts will also be fined 3.9 billion Kenya shillings. They all have a right to appeal to the higher court. The seven were crew members of a ship Amin Darya, also known as Al Noor, and were arrested while on board while the ship was at sea.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.