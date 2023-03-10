Italy responds to 3 boats in distress with 1,300 migrants

MILAN (AP) — Authorities say the Italian coast guard is responding to three boats “in danger” off Italy’s southern coast and carrying more than 1,300 migrants. Coast guard vessels were dispatched to rescue about 500 people on a smuggler’s boat about 700 miles off the Calabria region, which forms the toe of the Italian boot. Coast guard crews also were rescuing 800 migrants from two boats in difficulty some 100 miles off Calabria. The rescues come almost two weeks after a shipwreck off the Calabrian coast killed at least 73 migrants who had departed Turkey. Prosecutors are investigating whether Italian authorities failed to properly respond to the ship.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.