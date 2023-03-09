Search for missing 8-year-old Texas girl, possibly in Colorado

SAN JACINTO COUNTY, Texas (KRDO) -- The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is searching for a missing child out of Texas.

According to the CBI, 8-year-old Haven Barker is believed to be traveling with 50-year-old Charles Estep.

Barker is described as having blonde hair, brown eyes, 4'05", and 60 lbs. Estep has brown hair and blue eyes, and is 5'08" and 165 lbs.

They were last seen Tuesday, March 7 around 8 a.m. in San Jacinto County, Texas. They are believed to be traveling in a 2015 Black Honda Accord with Texas license plate PYS4575.

The CBI said they have reason to believe they may be in Colorado. However, the CBI didn't specify where in Colorado.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Trinity County Sheriff's Office at 936-642-1424.