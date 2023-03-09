Skip to Content
President Biden to visit Canada this month

By CHRIS MEGERIAN and ROB GILLIES
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will visit Canada for the first time since taking office, the White House announced Thursday. The one-night trip will take place on March 23 and 24. It was previously discussed when Biden met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in January in Mexico City, where they attended a summit of North American leaders. Canada is among the United States’ biggest trading partners, and it’s a key defense ally as well.

