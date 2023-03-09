Japan parliament OKs Ueda as BOJ chief to tackle inflation

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s parliament has approved the central bank’s appointment of Kazuo Ueda as its new chief. He’ll be tasked with the challenge of steering the world’s third-largest economy through inflation and other looming risks. The nomination of Ueda and his deputies was approved Friday by the upper house, a day after it was approved by the lower house. Ueda hails from a scholarly background unusual for a Bank of Japan governor. He has promised a smooth transition from the ultra-loose monetary policies that came about under former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.