Minnesota governor protects rights to gender affirming care

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz has signed an executive order protecting the rights of LGBTQ people from Minnesota and other states to seek and receive gender affirming health care. And the Democratic governor slammed the tide sweeping Republican-led states across the country to roll back transgender rights. Walz singled out neighboring South Dakota, where Gov. Kristi Noem signed a ban on gender affirming care for minors last month. Walz’s order parallels legislation awaiting a vote in the state House to make Minnesota a “trans refuge state.” It would protect trans people, families and providers from legal repercussions for traveling to Minnesota for gender affirming care.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.