Malaysian ex-PM Muhyiddin arrives at anti-graft agency

PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia (AP) — Former Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has arrived at the anti-graft agency over alleged corruption awarding government projects under his rule. A large crowd of supporters gathered outside the agency building amid speculation that he might be arrested and charged for graft. In a statement hours earlier, Muhyiddin denied rumors that he was arrested Wednesday. Muhyiddin, who was premier from March 2020 until August 2021, was questioned by the anti-graft agency last month. Two senior leaders from his Bersatu party were recently charged with corruption and his party’s accounts have been frozen by the anti-graft agency. Muhyddin has denied any wrongdoing and accused Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s government of trying to maim the opposition ahead of state elections.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.