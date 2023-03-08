In fraud case, embattled Ozy Media is a no show

NEW YORK (AP) — The embattled company Ozy Media is scrambling to find a lawyer to represent it against federal fraud charges. A U.S. District Judge entered a plea of “not guilty” on behalf of the company. Hoping to get the case moving, lawyers for the government asked the judge to appoint counsel for the company until it can find an attorney of its own. The company’s cofounder, Carlos Watson, pleaded not guilty last month after federal authorities charged him and his company with bilking investors. His attorneys are asking the judge for more time so the company could find attorneys to represent it.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.