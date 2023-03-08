2023 Oscars: What to know about supporting actor nominees

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The only downside of Ke Huy Quan being a lock for the best supporting actor win is that you don’t get to hear much from the other nominees as a result. And this is a category full of interesting performances and actors at all stages of their careers, from Judd Hirsch feeling some deja vu, to Brian Tyree Henry not believing Jennifer Lawrence when she told him he’d get a nomination. The Oscars will be held Sunday, March 12, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The ceremony is set to begin at 8 p.m. EST and be broadcast live on ABC.

By The Associated Press

