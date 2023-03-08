13 Investigates: A look at steps to regulate EMS ketamine use in wake of Colorado Springs mother’s death

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The family of an El Paso County mother that died after receiving a shot of ketamine is taking legal action against the paramedic that injected the chemical restraint.

Jerica Lacour from Colorado Springs was a mother of five children when she died at the age of 29.

On Jan. 11, 2018 - AMR responded to a 911 call at the 900 block of Conrad Street in Colorado Springs for an individual trespassing on private property. The individual was reported to be in distress.

Jerica Lacour

By the time El Paso County Deputies and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) arrived on the scene, Lacour was laying on the sidewalk crying uncontrollably.

On police body-worn camera video, Lecour is heard screaming for her kids and begging to go home.

According to a Cimarron Hills firefighter’s report of the incident, when they tried to get Lecour to sit on a cot she started swinging at the EMS Providers and became combative.

After Lecour was tied down to the cot, the firefighter asked the paramedic, Jason Poulson, not to administer ketamine to the woman. However, Poulson said the use of ketamine was justified because Lacour was displaying symptoms of ‘excited delirium.’

The Colorado Department of Health and Environment said excited delirium syndrome descriptors include hyper-aggression, increased strength, and police non-compliance. Ketamine on the other hand is a medication causing altered sensory perception, meant to calm patients down.

Minutes later, Lecour was struggling to breathe and later died.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment told 13 Investigates they investigated the incident but made no findings regarding whether the use of Ketamine was justified.

Now, 13 Investigates is learning what steps Colorado elected leaders and health officials are taking to curb the use of ketamine for ‘excited delirium’ and regulate Emergency Medical Services in Colorado.