UN rights chief cites ‘communication’ about issues in China

GENEVA (AP) — The new U.N. human rights chief says his office has opened “channels of communication” to help follow up on concerns about the rights of minorities in China, including Uyghur Muslims and Tibetans. Volker Türk did not detail how his office plans to follow up on a critical report on Xinjiang by his predecessor, Michelle Bachelet, in August. His address Tuesday to the Human Rights Council had been highly anticipated by independent rights advocates who were looking for a harder line against China over its policies in places like Xinjiang and Hong Kong.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.