A man is fatally shot near Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium, and police ask people to avoid the area as they search for a suspect

A man was fatally shot near downtown Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium on Monday night, authorities said, prompting police to ask people to stay away from the area as officers searched for a suspect.

Officers found the man injured on a sidewalk outside the stadium — home of the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts — after they responded to reports of the shooting just before 10 p.m. He was later pronounced dead, Indianapolis police said.

Investigators had reason to believe a suspect entered the nearby Indiana Convention Center, so police initially put the center on lockdown and officers began searching it, Indianapolis police spokesperson William Young said.

A review of the convention center’s surveillance video eventually showed the suspect entering and then leaving the building, police tweeted late Monday. “The suspect was not able to return inside the building,” police said, adding just after midnight that the lockdown was lifted.

No suspect was in custody as of late Monday, Young said. Police did not immediately release the name of the man who was killed or a description of any suspect.

Details about what led to the shooting also weren’t immediately available.

Officers were canvassing the area, hoping to speak with witnesses, Young said.

One street near the stadium still was closed early Tuesday for the investigation, police said. People were asked to avoid the area.

Police didn’t say precisely where the shooting happened, but Young stressed it did not happen at the stadium or the convention center.

