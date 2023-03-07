Low clouds and fog Tuesday

Mainly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures Tuesday.

TODAY: A stratus deck of clouds will be slow to break up today... and that will keep highs well below average across the area. Expect highs in the upper-30 and low-40s around the region.

TONIGHT: Low clouds and stratus will move back in across the area later tonight... with areas of freezing fog possible through Wednesday morning. Lows will dip into the low and mid-20s.

EXTENDED: Mainly cloudy skies for a good portion of the day Wednesday with once again well below average high temps in the 40s. Skies clear Thursday and Friday with a nice warming trend underway. Highs will return to the 50s and 60s by Friday and Saturday. With a westerly flow aloft periods of light to moderate snow can also be expected in the mountains along the continental divide.