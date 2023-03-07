Skip to Content
News
By
New
Published 7:32 AM

Low clouds and fog Tuesday

3-7 HIGHS

Mainly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures Tuesday.

TODAY: A stratus deck of clouds will be slow to break up today... and that will keep highs well below average across the area. Expect highs in the upper-30 and low-40s around the region.

TONIGHT: Low clouds and stratus will move back in across the area later tonight... with areas of freezing fog possible through Wednesday morning.  Lows will dip into the low and mid-20s.

EXTENDED: Mainly cloudy skies for a good portion of the day Wednesday with once again well below average high temps in the 40s. Skies clear Thursday and Friday with a nice warming trend underway. Highs will return to the 50s and 60s by Friday and Saturday. With a westerly flow aloft periods of light to moderate snow can also be expected in the mountains along the continental divide.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content