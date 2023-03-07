Hungarian delegation backs Sweden’s NATO application

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A parliamentary delegation from Hungary says it supports Sweden’s NATO membership bid after meeting the speaker of the Swedish parliament to iron out what Hungary’s governing party has called “political disputes.” Some Hungarian lawmakers have raised doubts about whether to support the NATO membership applications by Sweden and Finland. They have cited what they call “blatant lies” from Stockholm and Helsinki on the state of Hungary’s democracy. But the Hungarian delegation indicated Tuesday that the parliament in Budapest would ultimately ratify Sweden’s NATO bid. Hungary is the only NATO member country besides Turkey that hasn’t yet approved the bids by Sweden and Finland. Hungary’s parliament is now set to vote on the measure during a session beginning March 20.

