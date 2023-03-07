City of Colorado Springs hosts launching event for new ‘Permit Partner’ system Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Until 11 p.m. Tuesday, the City of Colorado Springs is hosting a launching event for a new system designed to help entrepreneurs navigate the local permitting process.

According to city officials, the event is for local entrepreneurs and event organizers to discover which permits, fees, licenses, and inspections apply to their business or special event through the new system "Permit Partner."

"Permit Partner takes the confusion out of getting permits, filing for licenses, and getting inspections,” said Mayor John Suthers in a press release. “The City and other local agencies have worked together to bring a simple, intuitive system to our local entrepreneurs.”

Tuesday's event began at 10 a.m. at the UCCS Downtown classroom and lobby, 102 S Tejon St suite 105-A, and lasts until 11 p.m. It's open to the public.