Caribbean sees jump in visitors since pandemic began

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Officials say tourists flocked to the Caribbean last year in numbers not seen since the pandemic began, with the Dutch Caribbean and U.S. territories surpassing even pre-pandemic visitor arrivals. The Caribbean Tourism Organization said Tuesday that more than 28 million people visited the region in 2022. That’s a more than 50% jump compared with the previous year. The U.S. market drove more than 50% of arrivals to the region last year with 14.6 million U.S. tourists visiting. Nearly all destinations reported an increase in visitors except Haiti. It saw a more than 20% drop amid a spike in gang violence and political instability.

