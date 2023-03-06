Woodland Park man pleads guilty to assaulting officers in capitol riots

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Woodland Park man and one of the first people to breach the United States Capitol Building on Jan. 6, 2021, is facing years in federal prison.

Robert Gieswein, 26, pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting, resisting, and interfering with an officer. According to prosecutors, they suggest sentencing Gieswein from 41 to 51 months in federal prison.

Gieswein was arrested for his involvement in the Jan. 6 riots two weeks after he breached the building.

Robert Gieswein

According to his arrest records, the Woodland Park man appears to be affiliated with the “radical militia group” called the Three Percenters. The group is a domestic militia advocating for resistance to the U.S. federal government policies that violate their personal, local, and gun ownership rights. Gieswein also operated a private paramilitary training group called the Woodland Wild Dogs.

On Jan. 6, 2021, a joint session of the United States Congress convened at the United States Capitol to certify the vote count of the Electoral College of the 2020 presidential election. Thousands breached the U.S. Capitol building in an effort to try and stop the count.

Days prior, Gieswein drove alone from Colorado to Washington D.C. and participated in the riots at the U.S. Capitol.

According to images from court records, Gieswein was wearing a camouflage paramilitary kit, including a helmet. He was also armed with a baseball bat.

On Jan. 5, 2021, court records say Gieswein gave an interview where he said he hoped to keep then-President Donald Trump in power.

The morning of Jan. 6, prosecutors say Gieswein grouped up with members of the organization called the Proud Boys in downtown Washington DC. The defendant marched with the group of Proud Boys members from the Washington Monument to the Capitol.

Gieswein participated with other rioters in pushing back police barricades around the capitol building.

At this point, prosecutors say Gieswein told a man with a microphone that they needed to “execute these fascists.”

Gieswein was one of the first rioters to enter the building and climbed through one of the breached windows of the Capitol building.

While inside the capitol building, Gieswein sprayed an aerosol substance at multiple Capitol Police officers. At least one of the officers was hit by the spray and experienced bodily injury according to court records.

Officers attempted to arrest Gieswein, and an altercation occurred where the Woodland Park man attempted to punch an officer. Gieswein broke free and was not arrested.

On Jan. 18, Gieswein was taken into custody and charged.

13 Investigates reached out to Gieswein’s attorney for comment. They declined to comment at this time.

The Woodland Park man’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 9.