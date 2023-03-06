Man sought after missing court date in El Paso County for multiples charges of sexual assault on a child

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO) has issued an alert after a man missed his court date for multiple charges of sexual assault on a child.

According to the EPCSO, 52-year-old Bobby Allen Stark missed court for a jury trial in Oct. of 2022. He is facing multiple charges of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust and a pattern of abuse.

Stark is described as a White male with thinning dark hair, standing 5'8" tall and weighing 190 pounds. His mugshot can be seen above.

Pikes Peak Area Crimestoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to his arrest. You can contact them at (719) 634-78965 or visit crimestop.net.