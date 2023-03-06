‘Hamilton’ fundraiser set for Hispanic Federation, Flamboyan

“Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda will bring his award-winning musical back to Puerto Rico for two weeks of performances in June, including a fundraiser for the Hispanic Federation and education nonprofit, the Flamboyan Foundation. The return engagement is Miranda’s way of showcasing what philanthropy has accomplished in rebuilding Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria in 2017, as well as what remains to be done. As part of the June 16 fundraiser, Miranda will reunite with “Hamilton” original Broadway cast members Renee Elise Goldsberry, Christopher Jackson and Leslie Odom Jr., for their first public appearance together since 2017 — though they will not perform in the show.

