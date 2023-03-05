Skip to Content
Firefighters respond to reports of ‘smoke billowing’ out of Southeast Colorado Springs home

KRDO

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to a residential structure fire Sunday night on Saratoga Drive.

According to CSFD Lieutenant Aaron McConnellogue, the fire department got reports from a neighbor just after 6 p.m. of "smoke billowing out from the area."

McConnellogue said fire crews got to the scene in 4 minutes, and because of the quick response, they were able to put the fire out quickly.

25 firefighters were on scene working to contain the fire, and the flames were all located in the garage. However, CSFD said there is extensive smoke damage inside the home.

As a result of the fire, CSFD said one occupant will be displaced. There are no reported injuries sustained by either the man at the residence or by first responders.

CSFD said investigators are on scene at the residence to determine the cause of the fire, but as of now, the cause has not been determined.

KRDO has a crew there now speaking with neighbors and working to learn more information.

Annabelle Childers

Annabelle is a reporter for KRDO

