5 people shot near a gun buyback event at a Los Angeles beach

By Rebekah Riess and Michelle Watson, CNN

Five people were injured in a shooting at a Los Angeles beach Saturday — a few miles from where city officials had hosted a gun buyback event earlier in the day, according to the Los Angeles Police Department and City Councilmember Tim McOsker.

The LAPD’s Harbor Division responded to a radio call of a shooting at Royal Palms Beach around 5:45 p.m. Saturday.

“Five male Hispanic victims were at a barbeque, at the beach, with a group of approximately 10-20 people,” Los Angeles police said in a written statement Sunday.

Two suspect approached the group and got into a physical altercation. “The suspects then produced a handgun and fired multiple rounds, striking the victims,” police said. “The suspects then fled the location in a vehicle.”

Five victims were struck by gunfire. “Last information we received was two victims are in critical condition, two victims are in serious condition and one victim is in stable condition,” the police statement said.

Previously, police said one victim was in critical condition, and four were in stable condition.

“We’re outraged and saddened by the shooting at Royal Palms Beach in San Pedro that has left 5 people injured,” said a joint statement by McOsker and Janice Hahn, chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors.

“It’s tragically ironic that today we hosted a gun buy-back event just a few miles away from this location. Gun violence is wreaking havoc on our community.”

Royal Palms Beach will be closed Sunday and will close earlier on weekends as city officials work on plans “to ensure safety and peaceful community use,” the joint statement said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.