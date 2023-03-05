5 people hurt in shooting near site of LA gun buyback event

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police in Los Angeles say at least five people were wounded in a shooting at a beach Saturday night, a few miles away from the location of a gun buyback event held earlier in the day by police and a city official. The Los Angeles Times reports police responded to a report of gunfire at Royal Palms Beach in the San Pedro area around 5:40 p.m. Emergency responders transported four people to local hospitals. Police say they learned around 7 p.m. that a fifth victim was taken to a hospital by a friend. No arrests had been made Saturday evening. The gun buy-back event hosted by Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn in partnership with police collected at least 45 guns.

