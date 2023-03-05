2 dead, 6 injured after shooting at Georgia house party that had more than 100 teenagers in attendance

By Jennifer Henderson and Tina Burnside, CNN

Two people were killed and six others were injured after a shooting at a house party in Douglas County, Georgia, on Saturday that had more than 100 teenagers in attendance, police said.

Officials said the shooting stemmed from a confrontation at the house party in Douglasville, a city about 20 miles west of Atlanta.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) asked that anyone with information about the assailant to contact its office as information about the incident is “very limited,” the agency said in a news release.

Wounded partygoers were seen in neighboring yards after the shooting, according to CNN affiliate WXIA. The owner of the home told WXIA they held a Sweet 16 party for their daughter and they chose to end the party at 10:00 p.m., claiming some of the attendees were smoking marijuana.

It’s unclear whether there were any adults present at the time of the shooting, which the owner told WXIA happened in a cul-de-sac outside the home.

DCSO said the incident remains a “very active investigation.”

