Windy weekend ahead

SATURDAY: We're looking at a calm and quiet start to the weekend, mostly cloudy, with temperatures a bit cooler than yesterday, starting in the 30s in most areas warming up to highs in the mid 40s this afternoon. We’ll stay breezy with winds gusting from 20 to 30 MPH today. Snowfall will mainly impact the high country north of I-70 through the evening where we're expected to see a few inches of accumulation. We’ll head back down to the teens and twenties tonight.

SUNDAY: We’re tracking potentially dangerous winds along the southeastern plains with gusts up to 70 MPH. Temperatures will warm up to the 50s and 60s with a high fire danger warning in place southeast of Pueblo throughout the day and evening.

EXTENDED: We have yet another midweek snow chance on our radar. We’ll keep you updated as that system moves closer.