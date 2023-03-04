Thai cave boy’s ashes arrive home from UK for final farewell

CHIANG RAI, Thailand (AP) — The cremated ashes of one of the 12 boys rescued from a flooded cave in 2018 have arrived in the far northern Thai province of Chiang Rai where final Buddhist rites for his funeral will be held over the next few days following his death in the U.K. Duangphet “Dom” Phromthep, 17, was found unconscious in his room on Feb. 12 at the Brooke House College Football Academy in Leicestershire and was taken to a hospital, where he died two days later. Duangphet’s ashes were brought from the U.K. and handed over to his family at Suvarnabhumi airport in Bangkok on Saturday morning before they boarded a flight to Chiang Rai.

