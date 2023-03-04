Olympic ticket sales for Paris Games gets off to rocky start

PARIS (AP) — Organizers of next year’s Paris Olympics promised relatively modest prices and “egalitarian” access to events through an online system meant to revolutionize ticket sales and bring the masses to stadiums and arenas for as little as $26. But the month-long opening round of sales has left many feeling frustrated, angry and cheated because their only option during the 48-hour purchasing window was paying at least $212 per ticket for the few remaining events on offer. Overall costs for many buyers ran into thousands of dollars because the ticketing system requires buying packages for multiple sports. English teacher and Olympic fan Amélie Beney says “this is just insane.”

By NICHOLAS GARRIGA and BARBARA SURK Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.