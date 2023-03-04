Climate activists target art work near German parliament

BERLIN (AP) — Climate activists have splashed a dark liquid over an art work near the German parliament building engraved with key articles from the country’s constitution, drawing condemnation from the speaker of parliament and other lawmakers. The Last Generation group said supporters on Saturday symbolically “soaked in ‘oil’” the installation — a series of glass plates on which 19 articles from the German constitution setting out fundamental rights are engraved. They pasted posters over the work asking: “Oil or fundamental rights?” The group said in a statement that “the German government is not protecting our fundamental rights” and argued that continuing to burn oil is incompatible with doing so. Parliament Speaker Baerbel Bas said she was appalled by the action.

