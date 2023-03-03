Oklahoma: What to expect as voters consider legal weed

Voters in Oklahoma will decide Tuesday whether it should be legal to possess and grow recreational marijuana in the state. The cannabis industry wants to expand the market to help offset falling prices brought on in part by a glut of medical dispensaries opened to support medical marijuana users. The measure would allow anyone 21 and over to purchase and possess up to 1 ounce of marijuana, plus concentrates and marijuana-infused products. The measure is opposed by clergy, law enforcement, the governor and nearly every Republican state senator. They likely face an uphill fight since Oklahoma voters approved medical marijuana in 2018 by 14 percentage points.

