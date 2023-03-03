Jewish Michigan lawmaker says she, two others, were targeted

DETROIT (AP) — A Michigan lawmaker who is Jewish says she and two other legislators were contacted by the FBI about a man who was charged with making death threats on Twitter against Jewish state officials. The FBI hasn’t publicly identified the officials. But state Rep. Samantha Steckloff of suburban Detroit says she was contacted when agents arrested Jack Carpenter III last week. Carpenter remains in custody and is due in federal court Friday for a bond hearing. Prosecutors want to keep him locked up while his case is pending. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel identified herself as a target Thursday. Investigators say Carpenter had firearms and ammunition in his vehicle when he was arrested in Texas.

