Hong Kong court convicts activists behind Tiananmen vigil

HONG KONG (AP) — A Hong Kong court has convicted three activists from a now-defunct group for failing to provide authorities with information about the group in accordance with a national security law. Chow Hang-tung, Tang Ngok-kwan and Tsui Hon-kwong were arrested in 2021 during a crackdown on the city’s pro-democracy movement following massive protests more than three years ago. They were leaders of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China before its disbandment. In 2021, police asked for details about its operations and finances and accused it of being a foreign agent. But the group refused to cooperate, arguing police were arbitrarily labeling pro-democracy groups as foreign agents. Magistrate Peter Law ruled on Saturday their non-compliance was unjustified.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.