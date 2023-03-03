Family of missing Divide mother holds memorial two years to the day that she went missing

DIVIDE, Colo. (KRDO) -- The family of a mother of six who disappeared two years ago is holding a memorial service and remembrance for her Friday.

According to a 2022 Facebook post from the Teller County Sheriff’s Office, 41-year-old Dava Leonard was last seen on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in the Rainbow Valley Subdivision, S. Hwy 67, Divide, Teller County, Colorado.

The remembrance will be held Friday at 3:30 pm at the entrance of the Rainbow Valley subdivision in Divide.

Dava Leonard

One year ago, the TCSO told 13 Investigates the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was working with their detectives on this case and asked the TCSO to post to the department's Facebook page.

Ahead of Friday's memorial, 13 Investigates reached out to both the Teller County Sheriff’s Office and CBI for an update on their investigations and whether they believe foul play is involved.

CBI told 13 Investigates this is an active investigation, and the release of information may be limited at this time. CBI said they were assisting in this investigation and Teller County remains the lead investigating agency in this case.

As of Friday afternoon, we are still waiting on a response from the Teller County Sheriff's Office.

According to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, Leonard was last seen at her boyfriend's residence on February 28, 2021, not in March. She does not have a cell phone or vehicle and there has been no activity on her bank account.

The missing person's page says Leonard was first reported missing to the Teller County Sheriff's office on March 11, 2021.

Miccah Leonard, Dava's older sister, said she first notified the Teller County Sheriff's Office that her sister could be missing on March 6, 2021.

Since then, Miccah has been praying that her sister to comes home.

“Searching for anyone that would listen," Miccah told 13 Investigates.

Miccah is afraid that her concerns over her sister's whereabouts haven't been taken seriously.

"I can’t find Dava, and I can’t get any help,” Miccah explained.

Miccah told 13 Investigates she fears the worst, and that her little sister isn't alive.

“We literally pray that I am wrong," Miccah said. "But I am not.”

Leonard is described as a white female, 5’4”, between 120 and 130 lbs, with green eyes, and brown/auburn long hair. She was wearing a gray Columbia jacket and jeans. Dava has a piercing below her left eye. She wears black cat-eyed glasses. Dava has a dragon tattoo on her back and a tattoo and scar on her left arm. Dava also wears dentures.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Dava Leonard you are asked to contact the Teller County Sheriff's Office as soon as possible.