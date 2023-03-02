Nurse faces legal action for ‘faking’ Spanish kids’ vaccines

MADRID (AP) — A Spanish lawyer says 42 families in Spain are pursuing legal action against a nurse whom they allege faked the process of administering routine vaccines to their children. The lawyer said Thursday that the nurse worked for 18 months at a government clinic in Santurtzi near the city of Bilbao in the Basque region of northern Spain. The regional health service began an investigation in October after receiving complaints about the nurse’s behavior which the lawyer said included making frequent comments disparaging vaccines and throwing away unused vials.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.