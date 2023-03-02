Skip to Content
Former `Sweetie Pie’s’ star Tim Norman gets life in killing

elisfkc2 / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A former star of a St. Louis-based reality show has been sentenced to life in prison for arranging the killing of his nephew to collect a life insurance policy. James “Tim” Norman was sentenced Thursday to two life sentences in the March 2016 killing of his 21-year-old nephew, Andre Montgomery Jr. They starred in the long-running OWN Network series “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s.” Norman was convicted in September of conspiring to have Montgomery killed in March 2016. Prosecutors said Norman took out a life insurance policy worth $450,000 on Montgomery and then arranged to have him lured to a street in St. Louis, where another man shot him.

Associated Press

