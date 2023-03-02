Extradited Indian charged with murder in Australian city

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Australian police have charged Indian national Rajwinder Singh in the 2018 killing of Toyah Cordingley as she walked her dog along a Queensland beach. Singh has denied killing Cordingley. He arrived Wednesday in Melbourne, Australia, under police escort from New Delhi. On Thursday he flew to Cairns, Queensland, where he has been formally charged with murder. Singh is expected to appear in a Cairns court on Friday. He was arrested in November last year on the outskirts of the Indian capital. Australia had applied to India for Singh’s extradition in March 2021, but he could not be found at the time.

