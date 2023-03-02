City of Pueblo passes ordinance; Raises illegal dumping fine to $1,000

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- To try and curb illegal dumping within the City of Pueblo, officials proposed an ordinance that will allow people to be fined $1,000.

In 2021,17 people were cited for illegal dumping, with ten people receiving citations in 2022. However, the fine amount for those citations was decided by a judge. According to the city, the average fine was $500, but it was up to a judge's discretion.

The new ordinance, which passed 6 - 1 Monday, will require a judge to impose a $1,000 fine for illegal dumping.

"By imposing this maximum fine, it'll deter some of the individuals who drive pickup trucks around and dump stuff off," said Nick Gradisar, Mayor of Pueblo.

June 20, 2022, the person shown in these photos is suspected of illegally dumping in Pueblo's Eastside in the field behind Troy Ave.

Gradisar said illegal dumping has been a major issue all over town, but it isn't meant to target littering.

"This is not a plan to people or littering or anything like that, but people that are doing the illegal dumping that or dumping it all over town," explained Gradisar. "We're hoping that if we catch a few people, impose these fines, that that'll set an example for others who will be deterred from continuing that behavior."

The only councilor that voted against this new ordinance was councilor Larry Atencio. He said people who usually participate in illegal dumping can't pay the fines already.

The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment (PDPHE), which gives out the citations, also offers mandatory community service to pay off their debts instead of paying the fine.

This ordinance will go into effect on March 28, 2023.

The PDPHE also created a unit called The Pueblo City-County Trash Task Force. The unit's Facebook page posts images of illegal dumping, asks the community to help identify suspects of illegal dumping and shares information on volunteering opportunities or places to properly dispose of trash.