20 injured by turbulence aboard Germany to Mauritius flight

BERLIN (AP) — Several people have been injured in turbulence during a flight from Frankfurt to Mauritius. The German news agency dpa reported that around 20 passengers and crew members on board a Condor flight were injured Thursday when the plane hit turbulence about two hours before landing. An airline spokesperson told dpa those who were injured were being medically examined. It was not immediately clear how severe their injuries were. The cabin of the aircraft was supposedly also damaged but no further details were given. The plane carried 272 passengers and 13 crew members and landed safely at 6:29 a.m. local time at an airport near Port Louis, the capital of Mauritius.

